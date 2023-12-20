President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed humanitarian aid efforts for Gaza, and highlighted the importance of Muslim countries' unity for a permanent cease-fire in the blockaded Palestinian enclave, in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said Wednesday.

The two presidents touched upon Israel's attacks on Palestinian lands and the efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance supplies to Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of maintaining Muslim countries' efforts to establish a permanent cease-fire in unity.

He also congratulated el-Sissi on his reelection and said he hopes the new era will be beneficial for Türkiye-Egypt relations.