President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed means to de-escalate ongoing tensions in Gaza with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he continues intense diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli warplanes are indiscriminately bombing civilian settlements, houses of worship, hospitals and the Red Crescent headquarters.

Erdoğan told the Jordanian king that it is necessary to be on full alert as there's a risk of conflict spreading across the region, according to a statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

The two leaders discussed regional and global steps that need to be taken to find a solution to the conflict, the statement said.

Erdoğan also told King Abdullah II that Türkiye is ready to provide all types of support, including mediation, to end tensions in the region.

Erdoğan and Tebboune discussed in detail the worrying process of recent events, marked by the Israeli-Palestine conflict, according to the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

The Turkish leader said the goal was to end the tensions in the region without it spilling over into other countries and to reach a just peace through negotiations.

Pointing to Türkiye's "sincere and peaceful efforts," he added that support from the international community, particularly from regional countries, was also expected.

In a separate phone call with bin Salman, Erdoğan said Türkiye was working to deliver aid to innocent civilians affected by the ongoing attacks.

He underlined that the bombing of civilian settlements was unacceptable, emphasizing the importance of constructive messages from regional countries to end the fighting.

President Erdoğan previously spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others, to discuss the ongoing crisis.

On Monday, he said Türkiye is ready to undertake a mediator role in the current Israeli-Palestinian tension.

"I would like to state that Türkiye is ready for any kind of mediation, including prisoner exchanges if the parties request it."

On Wednesday, Gaza's Health Ministry said the death toll climbed to 1,100, along with 5,339 others injured by Israeli airstrikes since Saturday.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began on Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multipronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip. Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.