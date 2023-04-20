President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Thursday discussed the current situation in Sudan, calling on all sides to halt hostilities, and highlighted the importance of protecting Turkish citizens and their properties amid the ongoing crisis in the country with Sudanese officials, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

According to the statement by the directorate, Erdoğan held separate phone calls with Sudan Sovereignty Council Chairperson Gen. Abdel Fettah al-Burhan, and Deputy Chairperson and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo.

During the calls in which developments in Sudan were discussed, President Erdoğan said Türkiye follows the events in the brotherly nation of Sudan with concern.

Stating that as Türkiye has sincerely supported the transition process in Sudan from the beginning, Erdoğan also said the recent events have damaged the struggle that has been going on since 2018 and put the gains of the transition period at risk.

Inviting the parties to end the conflict and bloodshed and to return to an atmosphere of dialogue, Erdoğan also called on Sudan to take the necessary steps to ensure the unity of the society and to resolve problems with common sense and an open mind.

Erdoğan further said Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and its people in this process, and is ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting possible mediation initiatives.

Pointing out that Sudanese officials should uphold the protection of the life and properties of Turkish citizens and institutions in Sudan, Erdoğan also stressed that appropriate measures should be taken to ensure the safe use of Khartoum Airport, to ensure the transportation of Turkish citizens to Türkiye and to open an emergency humanitarian aid corridor.

Over 300 people died over the course of six days when fighting erupted between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).