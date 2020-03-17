President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a video conference with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson late Tuesday. According to a statement from the Presidency, the leaders discussed the Syrian crisis, Idlib, the influx of refugees and the coronavirus threat.

The video conference was chosen as the medium of communication due to the threat of coronavirus. The summit would have been held in Istanbul, if not for the pandemic.

The statement said that the four leaders discussed possible solutions for the crisis in Syria, possible ways to send humanitarian relief to the war-ravaged country’s northwestern Idlib province, the ongoing refugee movement towards Europe and possibilities for quadrilateral cooperation against the spread of the COVID-19.

The Presidency also said in the statement that the leaders further discussed the ongoing civil war in Libya, the state of Turkey - European Union relations and the current situation in Europe.