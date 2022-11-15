President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman came together on Tuesday for a face-to-face meeting on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The closed-door meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Apurva Kempinski. The two leaders reportedly discussed bilateral issues; no further information was given yet regarding the meeting.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, along with Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişçi, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also attended the meeting.

Oil importer Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have been working to mend ties this year following a decade of tension, which especially escalated after 2018, the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul.

Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia in April, the first high-level visit in years. The president's trip was followed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s (MBS) trip to Türkiye in June.

The leaders declared their determination to reactivate economic potential and launch a new era of cooperation in bilateral ties, including in the political, economic, military and security spheres.

The G-20 group of leading world economies has assembled in Bali under the shadow of the Ukraine war, soaring tensions between the U.S. and China and spiraling inflation and energy crises around the world.