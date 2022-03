President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed regional developments and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on Thursday.

The two leaders attended a working lunch at Çankaya Mansion.

Aliyev arrived in Ankara as part of a one-day working visit to Turkey. A delegation led by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez greeted Aliyev at the Esenboğa Airport, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Aliyev and Erdoğan had previously affirmed their determination to act in coordination on bilateral relations and regional issues.