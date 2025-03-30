President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed Sunday that Türkiye would not tolerate threats to Syria’s territorial integrity or instability along its southern border.

In an Eid al-Fitr message marking the end of Ramadan, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to its "Türkiye without terrorism" initiative, pledging to continue efforts to dismantle PKK/YPG terrorist groups operating from northern Iraq and seeking to establish a terror corridor in northern Syria.

Türkiye does not have "unlimited patience" on the issue, he warned, saying it expects the PKK/YPG to disband and "lay down arms completely without any further delay."

Erdoğan also performed Eid prayers at Istanbul’s Grand Çamlıca Mosque, where he addressed worshippers.

On the situation in Gaza, now suffering from renewed Israeli attacks in a war that began in October 2023, he said: "We see and know what is happening in Palestine."

The Israeli military launched a surprise air campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing more than 920 people, injuring over 2,000, and shattering a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 114,000 injured in Israel’s military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war in the enclave.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and the elderly.

The YPG, also known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, is its Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye, while the YPG/PYD has tried to establish a terror corridor in northern Syria along Türkiye’s border.