President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda discussed steps to strengthen bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call, Turkey's Communications Directorate said Thursday.

Erdoğan expressed his desire to further develop Turkey-Poland relations in all areas and "crown the strategic partnership" with the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism.

He said Turkey is closely following the ongoing dispute between Russia and Ukraine, and continuing its efforts to defuse the tension.

Duda conveyed his "get-well" wishes to Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Erdoğan thanked Duda for his "kindness and good wishes."

Russia has amassed thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears it could be planning another military offensive against the former Soviet republic.

The United States and its allies have warned of an imminent attack, and threatened Russia with "severe consequences." Moscow, however, has denied it is preparing to invade Ukraine and said its troops are there for exercises.