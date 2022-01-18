El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele will arrive in Turkey Thursday on his first trip abroad this year for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a bid to boost mutual cooperation and investment in the Central American country, the Salvadoran government said Tuesday.

"This Thursday, on a State Visit, I’ll hold a meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey,” Bukele said on Twitter.

Bukele's visit will take place in Ankara and will include meetings with business leaders and the placement of a floral offering at the monument to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Turkish republic's founder.

Bukele is expected to "strengthen relations with the country and seek cooperation and investment opportunities,” the El Salvador government said in a statement.

"In 2021, the Turkish Cooperation Agency facilitated the online training module ‘Methods to combat COVID-19,’ which benefited 35 doctors and representatives of the health sector in El Salvador. El Salvador has also explored opportunities for Turkish companies to invest in El Salvador, specifically in the energy and tourism sectors,” said the statement.

"Since the beginning of his administration, President Bukele has been committed to strengthening diplomatic relations with various countries, with the aim of seeking the welfare of Salvadorans,” the statement added.

El Salvador has an embassy in Ankara while Turkey has been considering a mutual move in the Central American country.

Bukele will be joined by the first lady Gabriela de Bukele and his daughter.