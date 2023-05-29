President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi agreed to reappoint ambassadors to revive Türkiye-Egypt ties following a phone call on Monday.

El-Sissi called Erdoğan to congratulate him on his election victory, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

The two leaders also discussed various issues, including the economy, and steps to be taken to deepen Türkiye-Egypt ties and address regional problems.

El-Sissi was among the leaders who called Erdoğan after the earthquakes, offering condolences to the quake victims.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charge of the affairs on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup, which overthrew the late President Mohammed Morsi.

Egypt's history tangled with Ottoman domination in Türkiye kept two countries on opposite sides of the Mediterranean Sea closer for centuries. Relations renewed in 1925 when the fledgling Republic of Türkiye established diplomatic ties with Cairo 1925, but it took more than two decades before Türkiye appointed an ambassador to Egypt.

Relations have mainly been stable except for short periods of suspension in the 1960s, but they reached new heights when Morsi was elected president in 2012. After Morsi was toppled, Türkiye maintained contact with Cairo before downgrading diplomatic relations in 2013, while economic ties remained largely unharmed.