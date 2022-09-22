President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan left for Türkiye late Wednesday after attending the 77th U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Erdoğan departed for Türkiye with accompanying delegations and first lady Emine Erdoğan from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 6.30 p.m. local time.

He arrived in New York on Saturday after attending a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Erdoğan addressed the 77th U.N. General Assembly session on Sept. 20. The session will run through Sept. 26 under the theme "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges."

In addition, he met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and held talks with heads of state and government on the sidelines of the U.N. meeting.

The Turkish president also received representatives of U.S.-based Turkish nongovernmental organizations and Jewish groups and attended an event organized by the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council.

Additionally, Erdoğan attended a reception hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in honor of the heads of delegations.