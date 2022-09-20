President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the global body's headquarters in New York City, after addressing the 77th session of the General Assembly on Tuesday.

No details were provided about the meeting with Guterres, which came almost two months after Türkiye and the U.N. brokered a grain deal with Russia and Ukraine.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to restart grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 160 ships have carried over 3 million tons of agricultural products through the grain corridor.

The president also held a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in New York.

Last month, Türkiye and Israel announced the full restoration of diplomatic ties following years of strained relations. Israel on Monday announced that it has decided to appoint the Israeli charge d'affaires in Ankara, Irit Lillian as the new ambassador.

Erdoğan met separately with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and later received Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at U.N. headquarters. Guterres joined the president's meeting with the Kyrgyz president.

Among other leaders, Erdoğan had conversations with were Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with Jordan's King Abdullah II in New York, Sept. 20, 2022. (AA Photo)

He also held a closed-door meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the Türkevi Center. However, no details were provided regarding the talks.