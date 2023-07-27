President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday talked to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) to extend his condolences on the passing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) president's brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan expressed his condolences during a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Saeed, the representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away earlier on Thursday. The UAE has announced a three-day mourning period.

Erdoğan paid an official visit to UAE last week as part of his three-stop Gulf tour, which also included trips to Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish president held talks with Sheikh Mohamed, as Türkiye seeks to expand cooperation and further economic relations with the region.