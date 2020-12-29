The Turkish president on Tuesday extended his condolences to his Croatian counterpart over a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit the country.

According to a statement from the Turkish Directorate of Communications, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Zoran Milanovic.

Erdoğan stated that Turkey is prepared to send search and rescue teams to the country and help in any way it can.

Earlier, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Croatian capital Zagreb, officials said.

The earthquake hit the town of Petrinja in the central Sisak region at 1:19 p.m. GMT, some 51 kilometers (31.7 miles) southeast of the capital, at a depth of 10 km, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

A 12-year-old girl was killed and 21 others were injured in incidents related to the quake.