President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed Palestine-Israel developments, as Erdoğan highlighted that it is necessary to take steps to de-escalate tensions as soon as possible, a statement made by the Presidential Communications Directorate said Monday.

The two leaders held a phone conversation, in which they exchanged views on regional and global developments, especially the Palestine-Israel conflict, the directorate said.

Erdoğan told Mitsotakis that Türkiye has been striving to end the crisis, which may have regional and global consequences, and will continue to do so. He also said it is necessary for regional countries to strive to immediately halt the violence and human rights violations and that the countries should take steps to de-escalate tensions, rather than to further exacerbate them.

At least 2,750 Palestinians, a quarter of them children, died in indiscriminate Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, according to the besieged enclave's Health Ministry. Some 9,700 others were injured and 1,000 others are thought to be trapped under the rubble, according to civil defense units.

Türkiye is among the few vocal opponents of Israel's attacks targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip and urges a two-state solution to permanently end the conflict. It also spearheads efforts for humanitarian aid for Gazans trapped in the enclave amid the ongoing conflict, especially after Israel cut off electricity and other vital resources.