President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians under full Israeli blockade and developments in the region in a phone call on Tuesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan and Guterres talked about the steps that can be taken amid ongoing tensions, and what can be done to deliver humanitarian assistance to the civilians in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the directorate.

The president warned the U.N. chief that disproportionate attacks could lead to further stalemate, as he highlighted the importance of both sides to act with restraint and avoid taking impulsive steps.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdoğan said Türkiye has offered to mediate between Israel and Palestinians amid a surge in tensions.

Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and growing settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 765, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said Tuesday. It also said the number of injured surged to 2,900.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said the Israeli army has "intensified its aggression" on Gaza with hundreds of raids.

The Israeli army said it had struck over 500 targets in overnight raids on Gaza, which they claimed were targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups.

At least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to local media.