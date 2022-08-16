President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv on Aug. 18.

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric made the announcement on Tuesday, adding that the U.N. chief would then travel to the port city of Odessa.

They would discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, along with finding a political solution to the conflict with Russia.

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling near the eastern Ukraine nuclear plant, which Russian forces took over in the early stages of their Feb. 24 invasion. The plant is still being operated by Ukrainian technicians.

The United Nations has said it can help facilitate a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Zaporizhzhia from Kyiv, but Russia said any mission going through Ukraine's capital was too dangerous.

Guterres is also expected to visit the Joint Coordination Center, formed as part of the historic deal mediated by Türkiye and the U.N. to oversee the Ukraine grain deal, in Istanbul on Aug. 20 after meeting with Turkish, and Ukrainian presidents.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked last month under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye, making it possible to send hundreds of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain to buyers and bringing relief to some of the millions worldwide who are on the brink of starvation.

The U.N. and Turkey, a NATO member and maritime neighbor to both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, have been working for two months to broker the deal. Turkey controls the straits leading into the Black Sea and has acted as a mediator on the grain issue.

The halt to grain exports during the five-month war has caused prices to rise dramatically, and reopening Ukrainian ports may potentially avert famine in parts of the world.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and naval blockade of its ports have halted shipments. Some grain is being transported through Europe by rail, road and river, but the prices of vital commodities like wheat and barley have soared during the nearly five-month war.