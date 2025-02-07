President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the European Union's decision to suspend sanctions on Syria, as he highlighted the importance of maintaining the cease-fire in Gaza in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan noted that the EU’s decision to suspend sanctions on Syria was highly appropriate and emphasized the importance of fully lifting them in the new period. He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s continued support for Syria, the directorate said in a statement.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-France bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments.

President Erdoğan emphasized that enhancing dialogue between the two countries would positively contribute to their relations and highlighted the potential for cooperation in various fields, particularly in the defense industry.

Additionally, Erdoğan stressed the need to maintain the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel and to initiate efforts toward a lasting solution.