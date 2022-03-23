President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has departed for Brussels to attend the NATO leaders' summit on March 23-24.

Erdoğan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın.

The Turkish president is expected to hold meetings with leaders of some NATO member states on the sidelines of the summit.

The summit, with a particular focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, will review the steps the alliance will take to strengthen its defense and deterrence.

During the summit, the leaders will also discuss the steps and decisions to shape NATO's future prior to the Madrid summit that will be held in June to adopt its new Strategic Concept.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the European Union, United States and United Kingdom, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 977 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine, and 1,594 injured, according to U.N. estimates. It has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to the neighboring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees