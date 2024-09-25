President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of cooperation on joint anti-terrorism efforts with Iraq, as he met with Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York on Wednesday.

The two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Erdoğan told the Iraqi prime minister that the two countries have been taking steps to boost cooperation as neighbors and that the region will especially benefit from the Development Road Project once it goes into effect.

He also said solidarity among the global community was necessary to prevent Israel's efforts to spread violence across the region and that Tel Aviv would be held accountable for its crimes on Palestinian lands.

Türkiye aims to ramp up coordination with the Iraqi central government on the fight against the PKK to eliminate both threats on Türkiye from Iraqi soil as well as increase stability and security in Iraq which is also expected to boost the Iraqi Development Road Project, a vast $17 billion infrastructure and transportation project set to link the Persian Gulf to Europe via Iraq and Türkiye with railways, roadways and ports.