President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that it was necessary to facilitate peace with Ukraine before more lives are lost.

In a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of peace and that he sincerely wants the agreement reached in Istanbul to be revived again. He added that Türkiye is ready to contribute in this regard.

The two leaders also discussed developments regarding the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Erdoğan thanked Putin for solidarity during the disaster.