President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan used his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly to deliver a sharp rebuke of Israel’s violations in Gaza, saying Palestinians are enduring unprecedented suffering under what he described as a campaign of mass extermination.

Erdoğan said Gaza “is not a war zone,” but rather a place where “on one side stands an army, and on the other, innocent civilians being massacred.” He slammed Israel for carrying out a policy of “mass extermination,” stressing that humanity had not witnessed such brutality in the past century.

“In Gaza, humanity is hitting rock bottom,” he said.

The president highlighted the plight of children, saying it had become “ordinary” to see 2- and 3-year-olds undergoing amputations without anesthesia.

“Can there be peace in a world where children die of hunger?” he asked, noting that parents in America and Europe are devastated when a child is pricked by a thorn. “But in Gaza, children are having their hands and legs amputated. This is the lowest point of humanity,” he said.

Erdoğan also criticized the United Nations for failing to protect its own staff in Gaza, pointing out that 500 aid workers had been killed, including 326 U.N. employees.

“Genocide, like the Holocaust, is a barbaric concept used to describe the mass extermination of people. Yet today in Gaza, it is not only people being killed, but animals are also being deliberately targeted,” he said.

Criticizing Israel for acting with an “obsession over promised lands” and pursuing expansionist policies that endanger regional peace, Erdoğan called on global leaders to take a stand. “I call on all world leaders: today is the day to stand tall, in the name of humanity, alongside the oppressed Palestinians,” he said.

The remarks came as Türkiye’s president continues to be one of the most vocal international advocates for Palestinian rights, calling for an immediate cease-fire and stronger global action to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.