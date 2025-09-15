The talks came as leaders gathered in Doha to discuss the latest escalation in Gaza and reaffirm support for Palestine.

In his meeting with Somali President Mohamud, Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a series of high-level meetings with Muslim leaders Monday in Doha on the sidelines of the extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation–Arab League summit.

