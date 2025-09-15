President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a series of high-level meetings with Muslim leaders Monday in Doha on the sidelines of the extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation–Arab League summit.
Erdoğan met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
In his meeting with Somali President Mohamud, Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan.
The talks came as leaders gathered in Doha to discuss the latest escalation in Gaza and reaffirm support for Palestine.