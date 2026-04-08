President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has held a series of calls with more than 20 world leaders to support a cease-fire in the Iran conflict and push for lasting regional stability.

Erdoğan’s diplomatic outreach included talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as key leaders from Europe, the Gulf and international institutions.

Among those contacted were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

He also spoke with leaders from the Gulf and Muslim world, including Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were also among those contacted, reflecting coordination with Western allies.

Erdoğan also held talks with Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sudan’s Sovereignty Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The calls were part of an intensive diplomatic effort to prevent further escalation following Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, and to ensure the cease-fire evolves into a sustainable peace process.