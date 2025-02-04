President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting with Syria's interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who arrived in Ankara on Tuesday.

Al-Sharaa met the Turkish president in the capital Ankara after flying in from Saudi Arabia, where he was seeking help from wealthy Gulf countries to finance the reconstruction of his war-ravaged nation and revive its economy.

Türkiye, which has close ties with al-Sharaa, reopened its diplomatic mission in Syria and sent its intelligence chief and foreign minister for talks with him soon after his anti-regime forces overthrew Bashar Assad on Dec. 8.

The pair will discuss "joint steps to be taken for economic recovery, sustainable stability and security", Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Monday.