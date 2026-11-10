President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Brazil on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, focusing on expanding economic cooperation, strengthening diplomatic ties and addressing regional and global challenges.

The meetings, held as world leaders gathered for the U.N. climate conference running from Nov. 9-20, highlighted Türkiye's efforts to deepen international partnerships while advancing cooperation on climate action.

During talks with Turkmenistan's national leader and People's Council Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in energy, trade, defense and investment, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmenistan's national leader and People's Council Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov shake hands, Antalya, Nov. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

Erdoğan also welcomed the growing influence of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), saying its strategic significance had been reaffirmed at the Ankara summit. He expressed hope that Turkmenistan would join the organization as a full member.

In a separate meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Erdoğan called for stronger bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and the defense industry.

He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to keeping the humanitarian situation in Cox's Bazar on the international agenda, while highlighting Bangladesh's vulnerability to climate change.

Erdoğan said COP31 would address the country's needs in flood management and climate-resilient infrastructure, expressing hope that the Climate Implementation Bridge initiative would help deliver practical solutions.

During his meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Erdoğan pledged continued efforts to expand trade and investment ties and reiterated Türkiye's support for peace and stability in the region.

He also congratulated Ethiopia on its selection to host COP32, the next U.N. climate conference after Türkiye.

Erdoğan, Lula discuss trade, climate cooperation

Erdoğan also met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, discussing bilateral relations and regional and global developments.

The Turkish president noted that Türkiye and Brazil would mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, emphasizing plans to strengthen cooperation in trade, defense and other strategic sectors.

Erdoğan praised Brazil's work during its COP30 presidency and said Türkiye aimed to build on that progress by making COP31 a conference focused on implementing previously agreed climate commitments.

He also stressed the importance of continued cooperation between Ankara and Brasilia on international peace efforts.

Erdoğan congratulated Lula on his election victory, with the meeting marking the Brazilian leader's first official engagement following his reelection.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye on Tuesday at Erdoğan's invitation to attend the COP31 Leaders Summit, scheduled for Nov. 11-12.

The Antalya gathering brings together heads of state, policymakers and civil society representatives to advance global climate negotiations and strengthen international cooperation.