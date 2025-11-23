President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday held a slate of bilateral meetings at the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, according to the Turkish Presidency.

Erdoğan met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Albanese said on X that he had a “constructive conversation” with Erdoğan and highlighted cooperation ahead of next year’s COP31 climate summit in Antalya, where Australia will serve as President of Negotiations. He said Australia aims to ensure Pacific interests are prioritized and that COP31 will “accelerate practical action and investment” to keep global temperatures in safer ranges.

The Turkish president also met with leaders of MIKTA, a platform bringing together Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea and Australia, on the sidelines of the summit.

Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief Foreign Policy Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and other senior officials.

In a separate meeting, Erdoğan sat down with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss Türkiye-Ethiopia relations, along with regional and global issues, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye aims to further expand bilateral ties, particularly in trade, and expressed confidence that cooperation will deepen with upcoming steps.

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening the reconciliation process between Ethiopia and Somalia under last year’s Ankara Declaration. The readout stressed that advancing the groundwork for reconciliation is essential and that Türkiye hopes progress made so far will serve as “a positive example” for resolving other regional issues.

Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia escalated early last year after Addis Ababa signed a deal with Somaliland granting access to the Red Sea port of Berbera in exchange for diplomatic recognition, an agreement Somalia deemed a violation of its sovereignty. Türkiye later mediated talks that produced the Ankara Declaration in December.