Speaking to journalists during his return from Ethiopia, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that Türkiye would be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at Thursday’s Board of Peace meeting in Washington D.C.

“I hope Board of Peace will contribute to permanent stability in Gaza,” he was quoted in remarks published on Wednesday.

Erdoğan also commented on ties with European Union and situation in Iran. “It is time to include Türkiye to Europe’s defense, security mechanisms,” Erdoğan said.

“We conveyed our counterparts that Türkiye is against military intervention to Iran,” he said on Iran.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...