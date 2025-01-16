President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, the first Mongolian head of state to visit the country in 21 years. The president's four-day visit began with a ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara. The two leaders are expected to discuss expanding bilateral ties and exchanging views on international and regional issues.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh shake hands as they meet in Ankara, Jan. 16, 2025. (AA Photo)

Earlier on Thursday, Ankara hosted a business meeting where the two countries’ representatives signed a deal to establish a joint chamber of commerce and industry. Mongolia and Türkiye maintain a bilateral trade volume of $140 million (TL 4.96 billion).

This marks Mongolia's first presidential visit to Türkiye in 21 years, aimed at strengthening the historical and cultural bonds between the Turkish and Mongolian peoples for mutual benefit.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Mongolia, established on June 24, 1969, have grown significantly, especially after the establishment of embassies in Ulaanbaatar and Ankara in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomes Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in an official ceremony in Ankara, Jan. 16, 2025. (DHA Photo)

With over 100 bilateral agreements in place, the two nations have built a robust legal framework for cooperation across various sectors.

Türkiye values its deep historical ties with Mongolia, home to the Orkhon Inscriptions, the oldest known Turkish monuments.