President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for the first time in the two countries' history.

Sultan Haitham's visit will feature one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Erdoğan, followed by an agreement signing ceremony.

The first relations between a Turkish state and Oman began in the 11th century and ties developed significantly during the Ottoman period, spanning from the 14th century to the early 1900s, with praise-filled correspondence between the rulers of the two sides.

Oman was a key crossroads for commerce, which was attractive to the Ottoman Empire. The two sides had relations "in all aspects," including trade ties, as well as "military cooperation to secure trade routes" from Africa and the Far East.

"Undoubtedly, the first-ever visit from Oman to Türkiye at the level of head of state holds historic significance," Hekimoglu, Türkiye's envoy to the Gulf nation's capital, Muscat, told Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the official visit by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

They also lent each other significant military support against threats in the region. While political and diplomatic relations remained strong after the Republic of Türkiye was declared in 1923, their progression was relatively slow due to the distance between the two nations.

More recently, Erdoğan and Sultan Haitham expressed goodwill during phone calls over the past two years.

In 2010, then-Turkish President Abdullah Gül visited Oman, as did Erdoğan in 2005 as prime minister.

'Historic' visit

According to Ambassador Muhammet Hekimoğlu, the visit has a historic significance as it will be the first by an Omani sultan.

"He (Erdoğan) expressed this to him on various occasions, including telephone conversations, and invited him (Sultan Haitham)," he said.

Pointing out that this visit is also very important for Oman, Hekimoğlu said that in addition to political, military and commercial relations, the al-Busaidi dynasty, which has ruled Oman for nearly three centuries, holds its kinship ties with Turks in high regard.

He explained that the Omani sultan's grandmother was Turkish and that his father received education at a British school in Istanbul until age six. He added that these connections have been documented in Türkiye's archival records.

Hekimoğlu also noted the al-Busaidi family's affinity towards Turkish people and stressed the admiration among Omanis for Turkish culture, television series and language. He noted that the recent establishment of a Yunus Emre Institute branch in Oman would help further foster cultural ties.

About 100,000 Omanis visit Türkiye annually, mostly to cities like Istanbul, Bursa and the Black Sea region, which is noteworthy given that Oman's total population is around 5 million.

Shared perspectives on Palestine

On the economic, military, commercial and political importance of this visit, Hekimoğlu said: "Given the crises in our region, Israel's aggression, the oppression Israel has inflicted on Palestinians for over half a century and particularly the genocide and massacres since Oct. 7 of last year, Oman has stood out among Arab nations by making statements aligned with our perspective."

He emphasized Muscat's strong support for the Palestinian struggle against Israeli aggression and highlighted the shared perspective between Oman and Türkiye on the matter.

After an address by Erdoğan to Turkish lawmakers last year asserting that the Palestinian group Hamas is not a terrorist organization, Oman's Foreign Ministry issued a statement in a similar vein, underscoring the value of this alignment.

The Turkish ambassador concluded by highlighting the advancements that Türkiye has made in defense, trade and education over the last 20 years, noting Oman's recognition of the role of Türkiye as a model.

Since Israel began its military campaign against Hamas in October 2023, more than 44,200 Palestinians have been killed, and over 100,000 others wounded, most of them women and children.

Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the ICJ over its actions in Gaza, where millions of Palestinians remain displaced and face severe shortages of food, medical supplies and other essentials.