President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met in Istanbul on Saturday for wide-ranging talks aimed at strengthening what both sides describe as a long-standing strategic partnership built on political alignment, defense cooperation, and shared regional interests.

Sharif was welcomed with an official ceremony at Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district before the two leaders moved into a closed-door bilateral session lasting about an hour. The meeting set the tone for a broader round of engagement involving senior officials from both governments.

The discussions covered trade expansion, defense industry cooperation, energy security, infrastructure investment, and digital connectivity. Both sides also reviewed regional developments, with attention on Middle East tensions, Afghanistan, counter-terrorism coordination, and broader stability concerns across neighboring regions.

The talks brought together a senior Turkish delegation, underscoring the institutional depth of the engagement.

Participants included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief İbrahim Kalın, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and presidential adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

Their presence reflected the mix of diplomatic, security, and communications priorities shaping the agenda.

Following the bilateral meeting, Erdoğan and Sharif continued discussions at a delegation-level working lunch, where ministers and senior advisers from both countries reviewed specific areas for follow-up. These included investment frameworks, defense industrial cooperation, and mechanisms to increase trade volume.

Economic ties remain a central challenge and opportunity. Bilateral trade, currently estimated at roughly $1.2 billion to $1.35 billion, continues to fall short of long-term targets set at $5 billion. Both governments have repeatedly signaled interest in expanding Turkish investment in Pakistan, particularly in energy, agriculture, transport infrastructure, and emerging technology sectors such as digital services and telecommunications.

Defense cooperation continues to be the strongest pillar of the relationship. Türkiye has emerged as a key supplier of military systems to Pakistan, including unmanned aerial systems, naval assets, and modernization support for existing platforms. Joint training programs and intelligence-sharing arrangements have expanded in parallel, with both sides exploring deeper industrial cooperation, co-production models, and joint research initiatives.

Diplomatically, the meeting reflects continuity in high-level engagement between Ankara and Islamabad, including recent encounters at multilateral forums such as the Antalya Diplomacy Forum earlier in 2026. Both countries frequently coordinate positions on international issues in multilateral organizations, reinforcing their alignment on select geopolitical priorities.

The Istanbul talks also come amid broader efforts to institutionalize cooperation through mechanisms such as the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which has previously produced agreements spanning defense, health, education, and trade.

Erdoğan and Sharif are expected to hold a joint news conference following the talks, where they will outline concrete outcomes and signal whether new agreements or memoranda of understanding have been reached.