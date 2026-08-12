In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan explained the background of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement. Erdoğan said in remarks published on Wednesday that Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan launched a new era of cooperation in the region and they would welcome other countries to join the pact.

Erdoğan flew to Saudi Arabia last Friday in a last-minute trip, which was later revealed to be the occasion for the agreement overseen by the Turkish President, Saudi crown prince and Pakistan's prime minister.

The vision in the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement "is not limited" to only Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Erdoğan said in the interview.

"Indeed, our vision is not limited to three countries. We want it to expand further and, if possible, one day bring all countries in the region under this framework. This would be one of the most important steps toward achieving lasting regional stability," Erdoğan said.

While U.S.-Iran tensions are important to regional developments, the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement should not be viewed merely as a response to them, Erdoğan said, adding: "Such an interpretation would fail to properly understand the policies and intentions of our countries." Noting that the agreement does not pose a threat to any country, the president said the deal is open to participation by "all brotherly countries that seek peace, prosperity, and stability in our region."

There is a history behind the deal, Erdoğan said, pointing to discussions with the other signatories and other regional countries that have been ongoing "for a very long period." Noting his remarks on remaining in regular consultation with regional countries in order to strengthen peace, stability and security in the region, the president said Ankara has acted "accordingly" in this regard.

"We know the kinds of disasters that externally imposed prescriptions have caused in attempts to resolve the region's problems. For this reason, Türkiye has always pursued a policy aimed at making the will and collective wisdom of regional countries decisive," he said. The deal is a representation of "a strategic determination" in response to changing regional circumstances, he said, adding that the trilateral mechanism is not a reaction to "day-to-day developments."

"Türkiye has always favored diplomacy over tension, dialogue over conflict, and stronger regional cooperation over division. As a country capable of speaking with all parties and assuming responsibility on difficult issues when necessary, we will continue to do our part to establish lasting peace and stability in our region," he further added.

'New circumstances'

The agreement is "the result of the new circumstances" and a shared sense of responsibility, Erdoğan stated. "We have always favored regional countries taking ownership of regional issues and resolving them themselves," he added. "The problems of the region should be resolved by the region's own actors, and we can say that we have now taken the first step in that direction," he stressed.

Recent developments have highlighted the necessity of solidarity among friendly and brotherly nations, whereas long-term peace necessitates not only an end to conflict but also mutual trust, political will and a shared vision for the future, he noted.

The agreement represents more than cooperation among Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Erdoğan said, adding that it is intended as a broader framework for regional stability and remains open to other countries seeking peace and security. Ankara views the deal as the beginning of a new era of regional cooperation and solidarity, with the possibility of expanding participation in the future, he said.

He underlined that the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is built on the principle of collective deterrence and aims to deepen security and defense cooperation among its members while contributing to regional stability. The agreement will pave the way for joint defense industry projects and strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, he explained, stressing that it does not target any country. Under the deal, a threat to one member's security will be treated as a common security concern by the other parties, he said. He added that the agreement should not be viewed solely as a military arrangement, saying its broader purpose is to reinforce deterrence, strengthen mutual security through solidarity and preserve peace and stability in the region.

Erdoğan also said the signatories are sending a message that they will not pose a threat to one another but will instead work to guarantee each other's security. "The security of one of us is the security of all of us," he said, adding that an inclusive application of this approach can help establish lasting peace, stability and prosperity across the region.

He said regional countries must take greater responsibility for their own security, stability and future, arguing that the region's challenges are best addressed by its own countries and peoples. Stronger regional ownership, solidarity and coordination will not only bolster stability in the Middle East but also contribute to global stability, the president said. He stressed the importance of establishing stronger and more permanent mechanisms among regional countries, including institutionalized cooperation aimed at safeguarding both security and economic stability. "The future of the region cannot be shaped independently of the will of the countries of the region," Erdoğan said. Türkiye's diplomacy in the broader region has long been based on "regional ownership" as Ankara argues that hegemony of the past in the Middle East imposed by the West should cease and foreign interventions should be replaced with acknowledgement that each country has a right to resolve its own issues.

He added that Türkiye does not seek exclusionary blocs, but rather a regional cooperation framework based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual trust and shared interests. Türkiye, he said, will continue to assume responsibility when necessary and pursue diplomatic initiatives to strengthen regional peace, security and stability.

The president said he believed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement will help enhance security in the Gulf region, adding that it aims to promote the region's prosperity, peace and security.

He underscored the importance of security in the Gulf region for the global economy and international trade. The security of the Gulf region is of great importance not only to the countries of the region but also to the global economy and international trade. "Many issues, from energy supply security and the safety of maritime routes to the continuity of trade and global economic stability, are directly connected to peace and stability in this region," he further said. "This is not merely a theoretical statement; developments over the past few months have demonstrated it clearly," he added. Erdoğan said every step to strengthen security and stability in the Gulf would benefit not only the region but also global peace and prosperity. He said the agreement could deepen regional security cooperation and solidarity, stressing that security and economic development are closely linked.

Pointing to Europe's postwar experience, Erdoğan said political stability can pave the way for economic integration and prosperity, adding that trade and investment cannot be sustained without peace. He also described security in the Gulf as strategically important for economic links connecting Asia, Europe and Africa, saying Türkiye views peace and stability in the region as closely tied to its own security and to broader regional peace. He expressed Türkiye's determination to assume "every responsibility that falls upon us and continue our constructive diplomatic efforts."