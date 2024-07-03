President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, Kazakhstan where two leaders arrived to attend Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO).

Erdoğan invited Putin to Türkiye and Putin accepted the invitation during their meeting. His expected visit this spring was postponed.

Putin said in televised remarks that Russia and Türkiye were implementing strategic projects together while Erdoğan said they would take significant steps especially in nuclear power plant projects.

