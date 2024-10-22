President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed Türkiye-Italy relations, and regional and global developments over the phone on Tuesday.

Erdoğan told Meloni that Israel turns a blind eye to all warnings and expands the ring of fire in the Middle East, as he highlighted the importance of joint action by the international community to stop Israel’s aggression.

The president also urged Italy to support Türkiye’s initiative to stop sale of all arms to Israel, saying that it would strengthen the cause. Noting that Israel’s attacks against Palestinian lands and Lebanon, as well as the U.N. mission in Lebanon, are unacceptable, Erdoğan said Türkiye welcomes Italy’s stance against Israel and that Ankara would continue to strive for peace in the region.

Erdoğan also thanked Meloni for supporting the concept of family against LGBT-Q supporters.

Italy recently passed a law that prohibits surrogacy, in an attempt to crackdown on same-sex couples trying to adopt.

He also told the Italian leader that Türkiye-Italy relations are advancing further, while bilateral trade volume could be increased through determined steps in various fields, including the defense sector.