Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on Türkiye and Japan to act together as “the collective conscience of the world,” urging stronger cooperation in responding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and tackling global challenges ranging from energy insecurity to climate change.

In an opinion essay published Friday in Japan’s Nikkei Shimbun, Erdoğan portrayed the two nations as natural partners, sharing common humanitarian values, historical bonds and complementary strengths. He argued that deepening their cooperation could not only strengthen bilateral ties but also help stabilize a turbulent international order.

Historic ties

Erdoğan opened his remarks by recalling the 1890 sinking of the Ottoman frigate Ertuğrul off Japan’s coast — a tragedy that left hundreds dead but sparked an outpouring of compassion from local residents. He described that moment as the foundation of a relationship that has endured for more than a century.

“The bridge of hearts that connects Türkiye and Japan is stronger than official documents,” Erdoğan wrote, describing the relationship as one built on memory, compassion and conscience.

He pointed to decades of cooperation in infrastructure, technology, health care and culture. Among them, he cited landmark projects such as Istanbul’s Marmaray rail tunnel, the Osmangazi Bridge and the Çam and Sakura City Hospital. These projects, he said, are more than just steel and concrete; they represent “wisdom, alliance and a heartfelt bond” between the two nations.

The Turkish leader added that the partnership has also extended to projects in the Middle East, where Turkish contractors and Japanese engineers have collaborated on major developments. He said this cooperation demonstrates that the two countries’ partnership is based on “trust, sincerity and dignity.”

Expanding cooperation

Looking ahead, Erdoğan argued that Türkiye and Japan have significant potential to expand their collaboration across Africa, Central Asia and in postwar reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and Syria. He said the combination of Japanese engineering and Turkish determination could generate projects admired worldwide, while offering tangible benefits to developing nations.

But Erdoğan emphasized that cooperation must move beyond construction and commerce to address systemic global crises. He pointed to fragile energy and food security, climate-driven disasters and the social upheaval caused by wars and migration.

“No state today can resolve global challenges on its own,” Erdoğan wrote. “Unilateral initiatives are increasingly leading to dead ends, while international institutions are proving inadequate.”

He argued that Türkiye and Japan, as nations rooted in ancient civilizations with traditions of resilience and humanitarian sensitivity, are well-placed to “pave the way for constructive solutions.”

Humanitarian diplomacy

Erdoğan identified humanitarian diplomacy as a particularly strong area of cooperation between Türkiye and Japan. He highlighted the work of Turkish and Japanese aid agencies, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in delivering joint projects around the world.

For decades, the two nations have also supported one another in times of natural disaster, particularly earthquakes. Erdoğan recalled Japan’s assistance following Türkiye’s devastating February 2023 earthquake, while noting Türkiye’s earlier aid to Japan after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“These experiences prove that the affection between our peoples and the mutual respect we uphold provide us with strong and meaningful common ground,” Erdoğan wrote.

Test of humanity

Turning to the war in Gaza, Erdoğan described the situation as one of the most severe tests of the world’s conscience. He accused Israel of committing genocide and said millions of Palestinians are being deprived of food, medical care and shelter as cities are reduced to rubble.

“This tragedy is an issue for all humanity,” he wrote. “Türkiye has not been silent on this, and we will not be silent.”

Erdoğan said Ankara is pushing for a cease-fire on all platforms, humanitarian access, and the protection of civilians, but acknowledged that Türkiye’s efforts must be strengthened by international partners. He argued that Japan’s tradition of prioritizing peace, respect for international law and humanitarian sensitivity makes it a critical partner in these efforts.

“When combined with Türkiye’s regional influence and humanitarian aid capacity, this would be a dignified and robust partnership,” he wrote.

The president urged both countries to intensify diplomatic efforts to secure a cease-fire, ensure regular humanitarian aid deliveries and provide resources for education and health care in Gaza. He said the ultimate goal must be a “fair peace” based on a two-state solution.

“In this way, we can not only heal the wounds in Gaza, but also create hope that will reclaim the future,” he added.

Call for joint leadership

Erdoğan framed his appeal to Japan as both an opportunity and a responsibility. He said that as trust in the international system erodes, Türkiye and Japan must act together to show that cooperation rooted in compassion can still shape global politics.

“The friendship between Türkiye and Japan is not only a beautiful memory of the past; it is also a tremendous opportunity to overcome the crises of today,” he wrote.

Erdoğan concluded by arguing that solidarity must be transformed into action. “At this point, it is our historical responsibility and human dignity to stand in solidarity with the rest of the world against the oppression in Gaza,” he said. “Because the world can only attain a fairer, safer and more humane future through collective will and effort.”