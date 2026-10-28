President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held high-level talks in Ankara, bringing together senior officials from both countries for discussions behind closed doors at the Presidential Complex.

Erdoğan and Tokayev chaired an interdelegation meeting following their one-on-one talks at the Presidential Complex.

The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Also attending were Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın, Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Doğan, Defense Industries Presidency head Haluk Görgün, and presidential chief adviser on foreign policy and security Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

Türkiye Wealth Fund CEO Salim Arda Ermut, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Kürşad Zorlu, who oversees relations with Turkic states, and Türkiye's Ambassador to Astana Mustafa Kapucu were also present.

Earlier, Erdoğan welcomed Tokayev in an official ceremony.

The ceremony featured a rifle drill by the Presidential Guard Regiment and a 21-gun salute, with flags representing 16 historic Turkic states displayed alongside ceremonial troops.

Tokayev greeted the guard of honor in Turkish, saying, "Merhaba asker" ("Hello, soldiers").

The presidents then shook hands and posed for photographs in front of the Turkish and Kazakh flags before proceeding to their private meeting.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan maintain close political, economic and cultural ties rooted in shared historical and linguistic heritage. Türkiye was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan's independence in 1991, and the two nations elevated their relations to an enhanced strategic partnership in 2022. Both are members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), with cooperation spanning trade, energy, transportation, defense and education.