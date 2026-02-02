On Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will leave for Saudi Arabia and travel to Egypt from there on Wednesday. Türkiye’s efforts for peace and stability in the region will dominate the agenda of Erdoğan in 2026’s first visits abroad.

Erdoğan, who propelled Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to adopt a central role in international mediations, is expected to discuss steps to that extent with leaders of both countries.

Turkish media outlets reported that the topics Erdoğan will focus on during his trips vary from the "Board of Peace" for Gaza to rebuilding the Palestinian enclave, as well as Syria, which was liberated from the oppressive Baathist regime in 2024. The president will also discuss regional tensions, including U.S. threats against Iran and Israel’s expansionist policies.

The president will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and businesspeople and is expected to attend business forums in Riyadh and Cairo, with the aim of expanding the bilateral trade volume with both countries. Turkish officials will also sign strategic cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and Egypt, in the fields of the defense industry and energy, during Erdoğan’s visit, media outlets reported. Both countries host major investments by Turkish contractors and have expanded their defense cooperation with Türkiye in recent years.

Türkiye expanded exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year, while exports to Egypt declined. Last year, Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia increased 11.2%, reaching more than $3.1 billion, compared to more than $2.8 billion in 2024. Türkiye exported mostly grain to Saudi Arabia, and it was followed by carpets and chemicals. Exports to Egypt dropped by 5% last year compared to 2024 and was more than $3.3 billion. Chemicals and textiles dominated the exports to Egypt.