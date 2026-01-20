President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was in the spotlight again on social media with the hashtag “global leader” as neighboring Syria scored a major victory against the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG.

The YPG’s losses were projected more than a decade ago, as Erdoğan stated in 2015 that Türkiye would not allow terrorists establish a state south of Türkiye. Türkiye’s support of Syria helped push back the YPG, cementing Ankara’s role as a major power in the region and in the international community.

Beyond Syria, “Erdoğan diplomacy” became a voice of justice and conscience across the world, which is embroiled in countless crises and conflicts. The diplomacy to end wars, hunger, refugee crises and other issues elevated Türkiye from a mere observer of international developments to a global actor steering international affairs.

In Gaza, Türkiye demonstrated its commitment to a lasting peace and pursued an active diplomacy. This critical role led U.S. President Donald Trump to extend an invitation to Erdoğan as a founding member of his Gaza Board of Peace. In crises spanning from the Middle East and Africa, to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Gaza, Türkiye has shifted from being an ordinary country in the region to a global solution partner.

Erdoğan champions reforms to fix the global system he calls unfair and pursues a cause that can be summarized with his oft-repeated motto: “The world is bigger than five” (in reference to the five members of the U.N. Security Council). To that extent, Türkiye launched its own initiative instead of relying on the actions of world powers, essentially carving a path for itself as a global actor. In recent years, it has become a key country for peace and strived to achieve it everywhere, particularly in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Hosting talks between the sides of the conflict, Türkiye managed to ensure a grain deal and prisoner swaps between the sides. Ankara’s efforts secured access to food for millions while prisoner swaps demonstrated the deep trust that both sides of the conflict placed in Türkiye.

Strong support for Azerbaijan in its fight for the liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation helped shift the balance in the Caucasus region. Türkiye emerged as a stabilizing force with its diplomatic initiative for the territorial integrity of Iraq, Syria and mediation efforts in the Gulf crisis.

Türkiye also emerged as a beacon of hope for the future of Africa. With its win-win approach to relations with the continent, Türkiye differed from Western powers that exploited African countries for decades. Türkiye created a multilayered support model especially for Somalia in fields from security and infrastructure to education and governance. In Sudan, Ankara worked for mediation to resolve the political crisis. In the Balkans, the Erdoğan diplomacy once again proved its mettle with work for regional stability in Bosnia-Herzegovina and reconciliation between Kosovo and Serbia.

In humanitarian diplomacy, Türkiye became a hope for millions in Yemen with its aid and a voice for oppressed Rohingya Muslims. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Türkiye made a name for itself by delivering aid all across the globe to countries affected by the pandemic.

Türkiye has maintained a principled stance on the Palestinian issue, positioning itself not only as a country that responds to crises but as one that seeks solutions, particularly in Gaza and other conflict zones. Ankara has amplified Palestine’s voice on international platforms while demonstrating visible solidarity through humanitarian assistance on the ground.

As efforts continue to turn a cease-fire in Gaza into lasting peace, ensure uninterrupted delivery of aid and manage reconstruction in a fair and effective manner, the process requires a credible and capable actor. In international diplomacy, Türkiye is increasingly viewed as playing that role. U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to President Erdoğan to join the Gaza Board of Peace as a founding member underscored Türkiye’s importance not only at the negotiating table but also in humanitarian and political efforts on the ground.