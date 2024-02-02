President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson discussed Sweden's NATO membership process, anti-terror efforts, bilateral ties and regional and global developments in a phone call on Friday, the Communications Directorate said.

In a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the directorate said Erdoğan told Kristersson that Ankara believes Sweden will fulfill its responsibilities as a member-state after formally becoming one and act in line with the spirit of the alliance.

Erdoğan also highlighted that it is crucial for Sweden to support Türkiye's anti-terror fight and start operating the security cooperation mechanism between the two countries.

After more than a year of delays, the Turkish Parliament ratified Sweden's bid last month and President Erdoğan signed the formal accession protocol shortly after.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Finland became the 31st nation of the alliance last April.

NATO membership applications require unanimous ratification by all alliance members.