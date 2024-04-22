President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, early on Monday for his first visit since 2011, local media has reported.

He was welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani and other Iraqi officials with a formal parade at Baghdad International Airport.

Erdoğan is set to discuss bilateral and regional issues during his meetings with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Al Sudani.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, his chief adviser Akif Cağatay Kılıç and other ministers.

Erdoğan will also visit Irbil in northern Iraq after the Baghdad talks.

"During President Erdogan's visit to Irbil, especially in meetings with regional government officials, I am confident that they will share their vision on strengthening our relationship and ... ensuring internal stability and peace in Iraq," said Fidan at a news conference on Sunday.