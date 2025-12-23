President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday, discussing bilateral relations as well as key regional developments, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During a phone call, Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's continued support for Lebanon's stability and sovereignty, according to the statement.

He also noted that the two countries "have significant potential in the fields of trade and investment."

Erdoğan expressed Ankara's readiness to contribute to international mechanisms that aim to enhance Lebanon's security.

He further stated that Türkiye expects Lebanon to adopt a stance that protects the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots.

On regional developments, Erdoğan reiterated the country's commitment to supporting positive transformations in Syria that could contribute to broader regional stability.

He also underscored Türkiye's opposition to "Israel's aggressive posture toward Lebanon," the statement added.