President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Erdoğan and Lukashenko held closed-door discussions after the general debate of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana.

No further information was released about the meeting.

Erdoğan is also expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss recent developments and the Ukraine war.

Belarus was one of the five countries to reject condemning Russia's recent move to annex four Ukrainian regions at a United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, along with Russia, Nicaragua, North Korea and Syria.