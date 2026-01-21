President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, focusing on Türkiye-Brazil relations as well as regional and international developments, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

Erdoğan told Lula that Türkiye is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Brazil across multiple fields and will continue efforts to deepen ties between the two countries.

The president welcomed Brazil’s willingness to speak out against Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza, expressing appreciation for Brasilia’s stance at a time when many countries remain silent.

Erdoğan said Türkiye attaches great importance to all international initiatives aimed at securing a permanent cease-fire and laying the groundwork for lasting peace in Gaza. He stressed that Ankara will continue working to end the humanitarian catastrophe, restore stability and support the eventual reconstruction of the enclave.

The two leaders also exchanged views on broader regional issues and agreed to maintain close dialogue in the period ahead.