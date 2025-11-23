President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two men were in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the G-20 summit.

The Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate said in a social media post that Erdoğan and Macron discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues. Erdoğan told Macron it was crucial to take reciprocal steps to enhance Turkish-French ties.

Erdoğan also told Macron that preserving the cease-fire in Gaza and ensuring humanitarian delivery to the region were essential and reiterated how a permanent peace can be ensured only through a two-state solution, adding that Türkiye worked hard to achieve this formula.

Also touching on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdoğan told Macron that all diplomatic resources should be utilized to achieve a fair and permanent peace and that Türkiye would continue working to bring the warring sides to “a platform of negotiations focusing on peace.”