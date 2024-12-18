President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

The Presidency's Directorate of Communications said the two leaders discussed developments in Syria, bilateral ties, and regional and global issues. “President Erdoğan highlighted the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and expressed pleasure for France’s decision to reopen its embassy in Syria,” a statement by the directorate said.

Erdoğan also told Macron that work was underway for the return of Syrian refugees to their country and stressed ensuring cooperation in the international community for forming sustainable circumstances for returning refugees, and recovery and rebuilding of Syria. The president hosted European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday in the capital, Ankara, and underlined that international cooperation was crucial for the future of Syria. Von der Leyen has pledged an additional 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to contribute to Türkiye’s efforts for the recovery of Syria as well as the voluntary and dignified return of refugees.