President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral relations, regional and global developments, and the selection of the next United Nations secretary-general during a phone call, according to a statement released Tuesday.

During the conversation, Erdoğan stressed that the next U.N. chief should possess the vision and experience needed to restore the organization’s role as a hub for multilateral diplomacy and effectively implement necessary reforms.

The two leaders also reviewed the process of appointing a successor to the current U.N. secretary-general.

Erdoğan invited Macron to attend the COP31 Leaders Summit, which Türkiye is set to host.

Macron, meanwhile, extended his congratulations to Erdoğan on the occasion of Türkiye's Republic Day, celebrated annually on Oct. 29.