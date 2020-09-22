President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Tuesday evening for the first time since tensions flared over disagreements in the Eastern Mediterranean. In a statement, Turkey's Communications Directorate said that Erdoğan told Macron that Turkey advocates dialogue and cooperation to solve problems.

In the phone call, Erdoğan said the reason for the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean is that other actors ignore Turkey and Turkish Cypriots' legitimate rights in the region.

Erdoğan reiterated that Turkey does not have an eye on other countries' rights but will not allow anyone to ignore its rights either. He added that a solution can only come through dialogue and cooperation.

Erdoğan also told Macron that Turkey expects France to display a “responsible and constructive” approach, and that channels for consultation and communication between the two countries should “continuously remain operational,” according to the statement from Ankara.

In addition to the Eastern Mediterranean, the two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations and other regional issues.

Before the call, a French presidential official said Macron would reaffirm the French position over the tensions between fellow NATO members Turkey and Greece after Ankara stepped up hydrocarbon research activities in the sea.

France has strongly backed Greece in a growing standoff with Turkey over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the Eastern Mediterranean that has sparked fears of more severe conflict.

France in late August had also deployed military jets to the Greek side of the island of Cyprus under the pretext of holding a drill with Greece and Italy, which was criticized by Turkey for violating the 1960 treaties on Cyprus.

The phone call comes after Erdoğan earlier on the same day had a videoconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council head Charles Michel over de-escalating tensions and fostering dialogue in the Eastern Mediterranean.