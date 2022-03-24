French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday he would work with his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to achieve a "cease-fire" and an agreement for "lasting peace" in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels following the NATO and G7 leaders' summit, Macron said he was in coordination with leaders speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stressing that Erdoğan and he have the "same perspective "on the Russia-Ukraine war, Macron said the leaders also agreed to a joint humanitarian operation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Mariupol.

Regional issues were also discussed in his meeting with Erdogan, Macron added, noting that the current situation is an opportunity to eliminate and clarify the uncertainties with Turkey.

Progress can be made in issues where there has been a difference of opinion with Turkey in the past, Macron also said, adding that a strategy based on cooperation on Libya and the Middle East could be redefined.

Since Russia launched the war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, at least 1,035 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,650 injured, the U.N. said. It has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to the neighboring countries, according to the U.N. refugee agency.