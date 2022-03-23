"Any method of approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis that doesn't prioritize peace will result in disaster. Turkey's main aim is to reconcile the parties," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a press conference after the NATO leaders' summit in Brussels, as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the alliance must boost its defenses to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”

"Ukraine's independence should be main priority, we are using powers given by Montreux Convention to reduce tensions," he also added.

Erdoğan also criticized U.S. sanctions on NATO ally Turkey.

"Restrictions on the Turkish defense industry by allies should be lifted," he said.

"Turkey will continue its support of NATO to bolster its defense capabilities."

NATO heads of state pose for a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo)

When Erdoğan arrived in Brussels late Wednesday he was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın.

The extraordinary meeting of NATO heads of state and government discussed the alliance's response to Russia's war on Ukraine, which entered its second month on Thursday.

The summit, with a particular focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reviewed the steps the alliance will take to strengthen its defense and deterrence.

During the summit, the leaders also discussed the steps and decisions to shape NATO's future prior to the Madrid summit that will be held in June to adopt its new Strategic Concept.

NATO's long-term stance in Eastern Europe was also evaluated at the meeting.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and a high-level Turkish delegation arrive ahead of an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. (AFP)

The leaders of member states held various bilateral meetings at NATO headquarters ahead of the summit and are expected to continue.

Erdoğan met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as part of his bilateral talks at the extraordinary NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.

(From R) U.S. President Joe Biden, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi talk as they arrive at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. (AFP)

The president also met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend a bilateral meeting during a NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

During the summit, NATO allies extended the term of Stoltenberg at the helm of the Western military alliance by a year until Sept. 30, 2023. NATO leaders also decided to reset the alliance's long-term defense posture at the eastern flank and to send further support to embattled Ukraine.

"Today, NATO leaders agreed to reset our deterrence and defense for the longer term to face a new security reality," Stoltenberg told reporters following the extraordinary meeting in Brussels to address Russia's month-old war on Ukraine, squarely on the alliance's doorstep.

He explained that NATO will have "substantially more forces in the eastern part of the alliance at higher readiness," including more pre-positioned equipment and supplies on the ground, more aircraft and strengthened air and missile defense systems, as well as more ship carriers, submarines and a significant number of combat ships on a permanent basis.

NATO will also reinforce its cyber defense and work to ensure better interoperability between national capabilities, he said.

The leaders tasked military commanders to work on plans, and the final decision is due at a NATO summit in Madrid this June.

The NATO allies also agreed to send further aid to Ukraine, including cybersecurity assistance, medical supplies and protective equipment against biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats.

Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's support for Ukraine in face of Russian attacks but stressed that it is NATO's "responsibility to ensure the conflict does not escalate" beyond Ukraine's borders because "this would be even more dangerous and more devastating."

The leaders also agreed to increase support for partner countries at risk of Russian interference and threats, such as Georgia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, in order to "uphold their sovereignty and strengthen their resilience," he added.

Responding to unconfirmed media reports, the heads of state and government also called on China to refrain from providing "economic or military support for the Russian invasion" and to join the rest of the world in condemning the war.

"As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe," Stoltenberg said in referring to Russia's war against Ukraine, which borders eastern NATO members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

Speaking to reporters on the way to the meeting, Stoltenberg said that if Russia deployed chemical weapons in the war it would mean a "catastrophe for the people of Ukraine" and involve "widespread and severe consequences."

He also warned that the alliance must boost its defenses to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”

Stoltenberg commented as he called to order the NATO summit focused on increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the assault on Ukraine while tending to the economic and security fallout spreading across Europe and the world.

“We gather at a critical time for our security,” Stoltenberg said, addressing the leaders seated at a large round table. “We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He said the alliance is “determined to continue to impose costs on Russia to bring about the end of this brutal war.”

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has sparked international outrage, with the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom, among others, implementing stifling financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 977 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and 1,594 injured, according to U.N. estimates. The U.N. has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

More than 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands during a family photo opportunity before a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. (REUTERS)

The meeting between NATO leaders should be focused on ways of securing a cease-fire in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and not just on sanctions and deterrence, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday. Turkey will continue to work for peace and stability in the Black Sea, the National Security Council (MGK) also said late Wednesday ahead of the NATO summit.

"Turkey will continue its mediation and facilitation efforts besides implementing the Montreux Convention to maintain peace and stability in the Black Sea," said a statement after the meeting chaired by Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

It further said that the latest developments in the Black Sea proved that Turkey was right in its balanced position and efforts for global and regional peace.

The statement also underlined the need to increase efforts for a permanent solution to the issues between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity respected.

After a nearly four-hour meeting in Ankara, the MGK said Turkey would continue to fulfill its responsibilities for regional peace.

"It was noted that the efforts to halt attacks and achieve a cease-fire as soon as possible, and to solve problems between the two countries by taking into consideration Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in a lasting manner need to be ramped up," the MGK said in a statement.

Turkey has been one of the countries leading efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has impacted millions of civilians. Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.

Ankara hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya earlier this month. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met for talks in the Turkish resort town of Antalya, which Çavuşoğlu also attended. The talks were largely inconclusive, but Ankara considers the fact that they took place at all a success.

Recently, Ukraine said it was working with Turkey and Israel as mediators to set a place and framework for talks with Russia. Lavrov also said that Moscow views mediation offers from Turkey and Israel to resolve the crisis in Ukraine positively.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defense and trade and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, which angered Moscow. Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow's annexation of Crimea. Erdoğan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, underlining that Ankara's ability to speak to both sides is an asset.