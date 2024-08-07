President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro discussed Türkiye-Venezuela relations and regional developments in a phone call on Wednesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Besides bilateral relations, the two leaders also talked about global developments, the directorate said.

Erdoğan said he hopes the recent elections in Venezuela will lead to favorable outcomes, as he said Ankara would continue to support the dialogue process in Venezuela.

He also said he appreciates Venezuela's support for the Palestinian cause amid Israel's oppression.